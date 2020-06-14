Christina Carter
Christina Kay Carter, 62, of Hutchinson, Kan. died June 5, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Pueblo, Colo., to Jay Everette and Dorothy Belle (Elliston) Bailey. Christina graduated from Centennial High School, Pueblo,. She had many adventures until she settled in Denver, Colo., where her daughter, Janie, and twin sons, Justin and Aaron, were born. Christina then moved her family to their forever home in Hutchinson, Kan. The last few years of her life were spent as a loving caregiver for her grandchildren. Christina is survived by her children, Janie (Travis) Zotti of Hutchinson, Kan., Justin (Jordyn) Carter of Ster-ling, Kan., and Aaron Carter of Hutchinson, Kan.; sisters, Sue Ellen (Wayne) Ritter, Loretta Bailey and Jeannie Bal-lejos; brother, Jay Bailey; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Connie Grimes and Melissa Bailey-Acks; and brother, Edgar Bailey. Private Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Cremation has taken place. Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kan., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
