Christine E. Hinz

Christine E. Hinz Obituary
Christian E. Hinz, 83,
passed away March 9, 2020. Survived by wife, Marde; daughter, Nadine (Saville); and son, Mark. Preceded in death by parents and two sisters. Born Feb. 9, 1937, to Rhena and Jacob Hinz in Reading, Pa. Retired in 1995, with 30 years of dedicated service to the Colorado State Hospital. He enjoyed Meso- american culture and archeology and was a seasoned world traveler. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Full notice and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 12, 2020
