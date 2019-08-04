|
|
Christine Lopez, 63, of
- Pueblo, went to be with her
- Heavenly Father on July 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Miguel "Mike" Romero; sister, Ruth Romero: and her special uncle, George; aunt, Susie Armijo and numerous other relatives. Christine is survived by her children, Robert (Kelly) Lopez, Rebecca (Shawn) Sawyer and Christopher Rivera; grandchildren, Faith, Hope, Grace and Mikalah; mother, Theresa Romero; and siblings, Michael (Karole) Romero, June (Tom) Lipitz, Vincent (Bertha) Romero and Caroline (Mona) Romero and many dear friends and relatives. Christine was a dedicated employee of the Colorado Department of Human Services, CMHIP for over 22 years. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, but most of all, hearing about her grand-daughters' adventures. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited for a time of sharing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Romero Courtesy Hall. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, St. Leander Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2019