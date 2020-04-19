Home

POWERED BY

Christine Marck


08/12/1958 - 04/15/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Marck Obituary
Christine Marck, 61,
passed away April 15, 2020. Survived by her husband, Alan Marck; children, Jeff (Cassie) Marck and Alex Marck; grand-daugh-ters, Isabella and Makena Marck; father, Jim Stanley; siblings, Steve Stan-ley and Connie Erwin; father-in-law, Wallace Marck; and mother-in-law, Frances Reis. Preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Stanley. Chris was born on Aug. 12, 1958, in Marshalltown, Iowa, and was co-owner of Marck's Sheet Metal Inc. She enjoyed socializing, spending time at her and Alan's moun-tain cabin and eating at fine restaurants. Crema-tion, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Private family mountain ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -