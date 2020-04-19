|
|
Christine Marck, 61,
- passed away April 15, 2020. Survived by her husband, Alan Marck; children, Jeff (Cassie) Marck and Alex Marck; grand-daugh-ters, Isabella and Makena Marck; father, Jim Stanley; siblings, Steve Stan-ley and Connie Erwin; father-in-law, Wallace Marck; and mother-in-law, Frances Reis. Preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Stanley. Chris was born on Aug. 12, 1958, in Marshalltown, Iowa, and was co-owner of Marck's Sheet Metal Inc. She enjoyed socializing, spending time at her and Alan's moun-tain cabin and eating at fine restaurants. Crema-tion, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Private family mountain ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020