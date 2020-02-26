|
- of Pueblo, born July 21, 1925, to Margaret and Frank Lustick, passed away Feb. 23, 2020. Pre- ceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Frankie Dee; parents; eight sisters; and four brothers. Survived by her daughters, Margie (Ken) Kuhn and Cathy (Steve) Amerine; grandchildren, Ryan (Shelly), Greg (Theresa), Charlie (Jolene) Kuhn, Tara (Kris) Johnson and Jared Amerine; great-grand-children, Luke, Jake, Allie, Avery, Jaycee, Peyton, Bailey Kuhn, Haile (Josh) Hullings, Dominik Romero, Mariah, Whitney, Madison, Emmah, Levi, Lidea Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Christine was a member of KSKJ No. 7 and St. Mary Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Mary Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Viewing prior to Mass. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020