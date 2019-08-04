Home

Christine Portillos

Christine Portillos Obituary
Christine Portillos, 55, of
Pueblo, passed away surrounded by her family and friends on July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Georgia Portillos; siblings, Mike, Nick and Connie Portillos; nephew, Tommy Portillos; niece, Antonia Garcia and great nephew, Mark Valenzuela Jr. Christine is survived by her siblings, Julie (Bob) Dominguez, Vicky Garcia, Danny Portillos, Barbara Portillos, Tom (Lydia) Portillos, Jerry (Becky) Portillos, Corrine (Chris) Leger and Louie Portillos; fur baby, Diesel; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends. Christine loved her dogs and football, especially her Chiefs. She loved to cook, was kind hearted, loved her family and spoiled her nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2019
