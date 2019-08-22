|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Christopher
Missing You
on Your Birthday
Today is full of memories
Happiness and tears,
Of birthday celebrations
We've shared throughout the years.
And though we'll
always miss you
The endless joy
you brought,
Warm our hearts
with gratitude
And fills our every thought.
Wherever you are resting
We hope that you can see,
How precious and
uplifting
Your memory is to us.
I feel that you are with us
In everything we do,
So, we'll celebrate
your birthday,
But we'll spend it
missing you.
Love,
Mom, Sister,
Grandma, Grandpa
and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 22, 2019