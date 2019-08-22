Home

POWERED BY

Christopher Christopher

Add a Memory
Christopher Christopher In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Christopher








Missing You
on Your Birthday
Today is full of memories
Happiness and tears,
Of birthday celebrations
We've shared throughout the years.

And though we'll
always miss you
The endless joy
you brought,
Warm our hearts
with gratitude
And fills our every thought.

Wherever you are resting
We hope that you can see,
How precious and
uplifting
Your memory is to us.

I feel that you are with us
In everything we do,
So, we'll celebrate
your birthday,
But we'll spend it
missing you.

Love,
Mom, Sister,
Grandma, Grandpa
and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.