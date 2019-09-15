Home

Christopher Gomez

Christopher Gomez In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Christopher Michael Gomez
4/26/1988 9/15/2010








It has been 9 years
since you left us.
Don't remember me
with sadness,
Don't remember me
with tears,
Remember all the laughter,
we've shared throughout the years.
Now I am contented
That my life was
worth while,
Knowing that as I
passed along the way,
I made somebody smile.
When you are walking down the street,
And you've got me
on your mind,
I'm walking in your
footsteps,
Only a half a step behind.
So please don't be
unhappy
Just because I'm out
of sight,
Remember that I'm
with you
Each morning,
noon and night.

Love You
Lots and Lots,
Mom, Steve, Aaron,
Autumn, Chris, Summer, Urijah, Zane and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019
