49, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born April 1, 1971. He was owner and operator of Out on a Limb Tree Service. He was preceded in death by Stephen Medina, Andrew DeHerrera and Andrew DeHerrera Jr. He was a tree trimmer for over 30 years. He was a musician and artist. His greatest love was Jesus; his Bible studies, worship, and spreading the message. He was currently employed by K.R. Swerd-feger Construction. Chris-topher leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Diane DeHerrera; children, Leticia, Isaac, Christopher, Jeremy, Da-vid, Sabbath, Cristabella, Romie, Amaris, and A-melia; fiancee, Sarah Chavez; siblings, Angela (Glen) Guerra; Monique (Steve) Sanchez and Law-rence DeHerrera; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com