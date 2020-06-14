Christopher Martinez
04/01/1971 - 06/09/2020
Christopher Gerard Martinez, 49, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born April 1, 1971. He was owner and operator of Out on a Limb Tree Service. He was preceded in death by Stephen Medina, Andrew DeHerrera and Andrew DeHerrera Jr. He was a tree trimmer for over 30 years. He was a musician and artist. His greatest love was Jesus; his Bible studies, worship, and spreading the message. He was currently employed by K.R. Swerd-feger Construction. Chris-topher leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Diane DeHerrera; children, Leticia, Isaac, Christopher, Jeremy, Da-vid, Sabbath, Cristabella, Romie, Amaris, and A-melia; fiancee, Sarah Chavez; siblings, Angela (Glen) Guerra; Monique (Steve) Sanchez and Law-rence DeHerrera; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
