Christopher Gerard Martinez, 49, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born April 1, 1971. He was owner and operator of Out on a Limb Tree Service. He was preceded in death by Stephen Medina, Andrew DeHerrera and Andrew DeHerrera Jr. He was a tree trimmer for over 30 years. He was a musician and artist. His greatest love was Jesus; his Bible studies, worship, and spreading the message. He was currently employed by K.R. Swerd-feger Construction. Chris-topher leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Diane DeHerrera; children, Leticia, Isaac, Christopher, Jeremy, Da-vid, Sabbath, Cristabella, Romie, Amaris, and A-melia; fiancee, Sarah Chavez; siblings, Angela (Glen) Guerra; Monique (Steve) Sanchez and Law-rence DeHerrera; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.