|
|
IN MEMORIAM
- of a
- Special Son
- Christopher Teuber
- To lose someone
- so special is really
- hard to bear,
- it hardly seems
- believable that
- you're no longer here.
- You left us far too early, before your time
- it seems,
- and now you'll never have the chance to
- fulfill all those dreams.
- However hard it
- is though,
- we'll take comfort in the thought of all the
- memories we have,
- and the happiness
- you brought.
- You always lived life
- to the fullest,
- but ours won't
- be the same,
- until the day when
- we can see your
- smiling face again.
- You'll always be our #1.
- Love,
- Dad,
- Grandpa, Grandma
- and Aunties
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 5, 2019