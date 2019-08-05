Home

POWERED BY

Christopher Teuber

Add a Memory
Christopher Teuber In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM

of a
Special Son
Christopher Teuber

To lose someone
so special is really
hard to bear,
it hardly seems
believable that
you're no longer here.
You left us far too early, before your time
it seems,
and now you'll never have the chance to
fulfill all those dreams.
However hard it
is though,
we'll take comfort in the thought of all the
memories we have,
and the happiness
you brought.
You always lived life
to the fullest,
but ours won't
be the same,
until the day when
we can see your
smiling face again.

You'll always be our #1.

Love,
Dad,
Grandpa, Grandma
and Aunties
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.