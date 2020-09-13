1/1
Chryl A. Gonzales
1951 - 2020
Chryl A. Gonzales, passed away, Sept. 5, 2020, in Pueblo. Chryl was born Jan. 2, 1951, and was a longtime resident of Boone. She was a member of the Lions Club and had a special talent when it came to crafts. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ruben; and sister, Leria Palmer. Her survivors include her siblings, Tom (Lynne) Palmer, Paul (Lois) Laza, Terry Whitehouse as well as Diana, Debra and Pat. Chryl is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family expresses special thanks to the staff at Belmont Lodge for their loving care. As per her request, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
