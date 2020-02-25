Home

CHUCK CHAVEZ

CHUCK CHAVEZ In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Taustin Chavez
passed away 14 years ago
The special memories
of you
will always bring a smile
If only we could
have you back
for just a little while
Then we would sit
and talk again
Just like we used to do
You always meant
so very much
and always will, too.
The fact that you are no longer here with us
will always cause us pain
But you will forever
be in our hearts
until we meet again.
We love and miss
you always,
Dad, Mom, Tanya, Cassy and family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 25, 2020
