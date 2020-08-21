Cirilo Lira,
82, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1939, in Avondale, Colo. Preceded in death by parents, Juan and Toribio Lira; brother, Pablo Lira; sisters, Rafita Chavez, Jennie Vallejos, Gloria Rivera, Frances Garcia. Survived by loving wife of 52 years, Lieria Lira; son, Patrick Lira; daughter, Valerie Lira; granddaughters, Allyson and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jason and Naveah; brothers Savino (Olivia), Robert (Edna), Charlie (Martha) and Julian; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960, and was honorably discharged. He will be missed by family and friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com