Claire I. Boylan,
age 85, of Williston Park, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020, in Colorado. She was a force of nature and will surely be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Boylan. Survived by her children, Robert (Christine) Boylan, Jon, Michelle (Craig) Cisney; and her five wonderful grandchildren, Nicole (Chad), KellyAnne and Brian Boylan, and Sophia and Hayden Cisney. A funeral Mass will be held for the family at St. Aidan's Catholic Church, Long Island, N.Y. Sincere thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their incredible care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in honor of Claire I. Boylan.