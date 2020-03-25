Home

Clara Boardman

Clara Boardman Obituary
Clara Boardman passed
away on Jan. 2, 2020. Clara was born in Pueblo, Colo., to Inez McElroy and Lee Samuel Randolph. Clara married William Boardman in 1945 in Pueblo. They were happily married for 72 years. Clara was a successful real estate agent in Pueblo for 40 years. She also enjoyed traveling in their motor home, playing golf and ballroom dancing with the Footnotes Dance Club. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Inez Randolph; husband, William Boardman; and daughter, Debbie Reid. Clara is survived by granddaughter, Carri
(John) Corbett; son-in-law, Russell Reid and extended loving family. We will miss her, but our love and memories will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020
