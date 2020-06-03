Clara Kambich, 86, passed away May 29, 2020, at Sangre de Cristo Hospice Center surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony "Ham" Borzilieri and Josephine Borzilieri. She is survived by husband, Joseph E. Kambich; and children, Joe (Ginny Kowalczyk) Kambich and Dave (Maureen) Kambich; grandchildren, Zachariah, Jordyn and David; sister, Joey (deceased, John) Crownin-shield; nieces, Toni Chantos, Sandy (Tom) Shaefer and Tami Murphy; numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a wonderful wife of 67 years, a dedicated and loving mother, enjoyed country western dancing with her husband and friends, cooking holiday meals and had fond mem-ories of family fishing trips. Above all, Clara was a woman of God and lived her faith every day. Due to current circumstances, there will only be a private family service. In lieu of flowers and donations, please give to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 3, 2020.