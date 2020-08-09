Clarence Ames

Clarence M. Ames,
passed away July 18, 2020. Survived by wife, Norma; children, Tim (Barbara) Mazel, Tamela (Trent) Stratman, Tom (Shelley) Mazel and Tony Ames; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and neph-ews. Preceded in death by parents, Asa and Wilma Ames. Clarence graduated from high school in Kansas. He worked in a travel trailer factory, was a manager of Safety-Kleen and a shuttle driver for Solon Car Sales. His most fulfilling place was greeting in God's house for his church family at Family Worship Center. Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Family Worship Center, 3800 Parker Blvd. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com
.