Clarence Ames
Clarence M. Ames, passed away July 18, 2020. Survived by wife, Norma; children, Tim (Barbara) Mazel, Tamela (Trent) Stratman, Tom (Shelley) Mazel and Tony Ames; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and neph-ews. Preceded in death by parents, Asa and Wilma Ames. Clarence graduated from high school in Kansas. He worked in a travel trailer factory, was a manager of Safety-Kleen and a shuttle driver for Solon Car Sales. His most fulfilling place was greeting in God's house for his church family at Family Worship Center. Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Family Worship Center, 3800 Parker Blvd. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
