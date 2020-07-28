1/1
Clarence Draine
Clarence Draine, 94, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born in May 2, 1926, in Alabama to parents Ed and Clara Draine who precede him in death along with his beloved wife, Beatrice; son, Robert; granddaughter, Jennifer; brothers, Marvin and Thomas. He was a resident of Pueblo for 66 years and owner of Draine's Used Furniture. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Larry) Maes; very close niece, Reba Sims; grandchildren, John, Chris (Melissa), Christina (Bill), Ryan (Amber); six great- grand-children; three great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lupe; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 28, 2020.
