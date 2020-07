Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence Vialpando, 77, of Golden and formerly of Pueblo, passed away on April 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial Mass will be held on July 23, 2020. Eulogy will start at 10:30 a..m with the Mass of Resurrection to follow at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Avondale, Colo. Family must wear masks and social distancing will be maintained.



