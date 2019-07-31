|
Claudeane E. Morris, 84,
- passed away July 1, 2019. Survived by children, Debbie (Rudy) Hernandez of Alamogordo, N.M., David (Annette) Morris and Diane Jaramillo of Pueblo; grandchildren, Kristen Garrett and Matthew Mullican (fiance, Justine) of Alamogordo, N.M. and Andrew Morris of Pueblo; great-grand-children, Kassidy and Logan Garrett of Alamogordo, N.M.; and brothers, Kenneth Roger (Sylvia) Zents of Tucson, Ariz. and Jeff (Alice) Zents of Edinburgh, Texas. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Meda Zents; and husband, Edward Morris. Claudeane was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Pueblo, Colo. She worked at the Manzanola Public Library, the high school library, then at Sears. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Acero Ave. Donations may be made to Tularosa Animal Shelter, 609-B St. Francis, Tularosa, NM 88352. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019