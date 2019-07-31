Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
1315 Acero Ave
Claudeane Morris


1935 - 2019
Claudeane Morris Obituary
Claudeane E. Morris, 84,
passed away July 1, 2019. Survived by children, Debbie (Rudy) Hernandez of Alamogordo, N.M., David (Annette) Morris and Diane Jaramillo of Pueblo; grandchildren, Kristen Garrett and Matthew Mullican (fiance, Justine) of Alamogordo, N.M. and Andrew Morris of Pueblo; great-grand-children, Kassidy and Logan Garrett of Alamogordo, N.M.; and brothers, Kenneth Roger (Sylvia) Zents of Tucson, Ariz. and Jeff (Alice) Zents of Edinburgh, Texas. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Meda Zents; and husband, Edward Morris. Claudeane was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Pueblo, Colo. She worked at the Manzanola Public Library, the high school library, then at Sears. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Acero Ave. Donations may be made to Tularosa Animal Shelter, 609-B St. Francis, Tularosa, NM 88352. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019
