- 70, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, with her family at her bedside. She was born Aug. 5, 1949 in Michoacan, Mex-ico. Clementina was the rock of her family. She was a hard worker, a great cook and loved to go to the farms and be with her family. Clementina is survived by her husband, Jesus Molina Ambriz; her children, Ma' Guadalupe (Jesus) Molina Aguilar, Ruben (Ma' Isabel) Molina, Juan (Ana Maria) Molina, Jesus (Guadalupe) Molina, Catalina (Rafael) Valadez, Matilde (Jesus) Ascencio, Jose (Janet) Molina, Veronica (Jesus) Molina and Franciso (Yolanda) Molina; six siblings, 33 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Father Salvador Cisneros, CR., celebrant. Interment, El Campo Santo de Michoacan.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019