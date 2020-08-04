Cleo P. Maes, 70, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris Maes; grandson, Scotty Gallina; parents, Manuel and Encarnacion Medina; siblings, Timia Maes and Miguel Amos Medina; numerous other family. She is survived by her children, Eugene Martinez, Deborah Martinez-Gallina and Leonard Lovato; grandchildren, Wayne, Leon, Isaiah and Destiny; great-grandchildren, Aleyziah, Zayla and Ariana; siblings, Lorraine Medina, Angie Parlapiano and Marilyn Ortega; special friends, Elsie Samora and Alba Aldarate; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, with Live Stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, followed by Internment, Roselawn Cemetery.



