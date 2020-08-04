1/1
Cleo P. Maes
Cleo P. Maes, 70, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris Maes; grandson, Scotty Gallina; parents, Manuel and Encarnacion Medina; siblings, Timia Maes and Miguel Amos Medina; numerous other family. She is survived by her children, Eugene Martinez, Deborah Martinez-Gallina and Leonard Lovato; grandchildren, Wayne, Leon, Isaiah and Destiny; great-grandchildren, Aleyziah, Zayla and Ariana; siblings, Lorraine Medina, Angie Parlapiano and Marilyn Ortega; special friends, Elsie Samora and Alba Aldarate; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, with Live Stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, followed by Internment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
