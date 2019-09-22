|
Clifford D. Gonzales, 61,
- passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Born in Pueblo, Colo., Cliff was the son of Lawrence and Phyllis Gonzales. As a proud Central Wildcat, he went on to graduate with a BS in psychology from University of Colorado Denver. Although Cliff had many career paths in his life, he recently found a passion in being self-employed as a job coach associated with the local vocational rehabilitation center. Cliff enjoyed helping others and lifting them up. He was always the life of the party, and will forever be remembered for his contagious smile and kind heart. Cliff's true love was his family. He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Tammy Gonzales; son, Clifford David Gonzales II; three daughters, Katie Gonzales, Nani Gonzales, and Regan Benabides (Abraham); granddaughter, Aubrey Benabides; and siblings, Annette Gonzales (Susan), Veronica Duran, Lawrence Gonzales (Darla), Daniel Gonzales and Lorraine Fransua (Jerry). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Phyllis Gonzales. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at New Beginnings Church, 631 W. Corona Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81004. The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Angelus Chapel, 1102 E. Evans Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81004. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angelus Chapel in Cliff's name, so the family can donate the money to a cause close to his heart.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019