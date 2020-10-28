1/1
Clint Mitchell Ross
Clint Mitchell Ross

Clint Mitchell Ross, formerly of Pueblo, born on Aug. 27, 1989, left this world Oct. 19, 2020, after a short illness. Clint lived a life that celebrated music, freedom and friendship. His folk music touched thousands across the country and his Banjo, and the way he played it was recognized from coast to coast. Clint is survived by his mother, Judy; brother, Greg; father, Scott; girlfriend, Emma George Saltzburg of Edmonds, Wash.; grandparents, Emma Montoya, Jim and Jean Ross; and his loyal traveling companion, Indy. Clint left behind hundreds of friends in the folk music family and he will be profoundly missed by all.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 28, 2020.
