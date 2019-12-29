|
|
Clinton Lewis Yates
- passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. He was born June 8, 1928. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Charleen; daughters, Beth (Ben Garcia) and Debbie (Jon Mulvey); four granddaughters and eight great-grand-children. Clinton graduated from Central High School in 1946. He received a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics. As a veteran, he retired from the Army as a 1st Lieutenant in 1954; the Army Reserves in 1962 and served on the Battleship Iowa. He was a proud Master Mason of the 32nd Degree. In 1983, after 35 years, he retired from the Pueblo Chemical Depot as the Chief of Management and Financial Services. During his tenure, he received numerous commen-dations and awards. In retirement, Clinton supported educational projects, building computer labs, serving on the Pueblo Community College Board and was active in the ROMEO Breakfast Club. In lieu of food and flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans Overcoming Obstacles through the funeral home office. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019