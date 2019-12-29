Home

POWERED BY

Clinton Lewis Yates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Lewis Yates Obituary
Clinton Lewis Yates
passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. He was born June 8, 1928. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Charleen; daughters, Beth (Ben Garcia) and Debbie (Jon Mulvey); four granddaughters and eight great-grand-children. Clinton graduated from Central High School in 1946. He received a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics. As a veteran, he retired from the Army as a 1st Lieutenant in 1954; the Army Reserves in 1962 and served on the Battleship Iowa. He was a proud Master Mason of the 32nd Degree. In 1983, after 35 years, he retired from the Pueblo Chemical Depot as the Chief of Management and Financial Services. During his tenure, he received numerous commen-dations and awards. In retirement, Clinton supported educational projects, building computer labs, serving on the Pueblo Community College Board and was active in the ROMEO Breakfast Club. In lieu of food and flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans Overcoming Obstacles through the funeral home office. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -