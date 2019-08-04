|
Connie Cozzolino, 75,
- passed away July 20, 2019. Survived by husband, Gene Cozzolino; children, Dave (Carol) Cozzolino and Lisa (Ron) Ruehlen; grandchildren, David (Joyce) Cozzolino, Cody Ruehlen and Nicole (Josh Baca) Ruehlen; great-grandson, Anthony Cozzolino; siblings, Darlene Ferro and Bob (Liz) Hornick; and numerous family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Angela Hornick; in-laws, Dave and Esther Coz-zolino; and sister and brother-in-law, Mickey Herring and Bob Ferro. Connie was born April 10, 1944, in San Francisco, Calif., and retired from Target Distribution Center after 22 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Connie was a member of St. Joseph Parish. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug, 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Parish, 1145 S. Aspen Road. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Joseph Church in Connie's name. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2019