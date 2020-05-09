|
- loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, sadly passed away on May 3, 2020. She left us peacefully, surrounded by family in Pueblo, Colo. She was born in 1936 in Alamosa to parents Clovoveo and Graciela Aragon. Connie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the food service and caretaker sector. She loved to cook, keep an immaculate house, active in her church, play Bingo, loved music and dancing, and spending time in her garden. Connie was known for being a mother to all she encountered. She always made time for everyone by providing support and love. She worked tirelessly to provide a comfortable home, which was filled with her favorite desserts and home- made comfort foods. She was known to have displayed her devoted love and youthful sassiness equally. Pre-deceased by her devoted husband of 40 years, Alfred Herrera; daughters, Patsy Martinez and Dianne Herrera; son-in-law, Kenneth Carlson; sister, Dela Aragon; and brother, David Aragon. Survived by her children Adam Herrera, Christine Herrera, Alfred "Willie" Herrera (Sherry); grandchildren, Teddy (Lina) Martinez, Alisha (Sergio) Martinez, Shane Herrera, Rhonda (Aaron) Alexander, Stephanie Herrera, Alfred Arellano, Moses Herrera, David (Brandy) Herrera, Lawrence (Brandi) Lopez, Adrian Herrera, Jayden Herrera, Lici Barela, Helen (Ralph) Soto and Bryan (Jessica) Arellano; dearest family friend, Diana Aragon; godson, Jim (Darlene) Sandoval; goddaughter, Gigit Culvertson; adopted sons, Dave Barela and Russell Urruita; 18 great- grandchildren as well as multiple adopted grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Burial services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, burial services will only be available to immediate family members. We will be driving by Connie's home at 10:15 am. A Rosary and celebration of her life Mass will be held at a later date.
