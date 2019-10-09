|
Connie Roberts, 83, of
- Pueblo, passed away Oct 6, 2019. Survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill; children, William (Cindy), Mary Ann, Jim (Jeanette), Andrew Lee (Ute); 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to New Century Hospice. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Christ The King Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 9, 2019