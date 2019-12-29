|
Connie Tatreau, 62 of
- Pueblo, Colo., was called to the Lord on Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Rock Island, Ill., on Nov. 18, 1957. Connie graduated from Orion High School (Illinois) and received an associate degree from MSU College in Aurora, Colo. in medical billing. She was married to Douglas Tatreau on Aug. 26, 1977. Connie worked in the medical supply industry where she owned and operated Rapid Medical in Pueblo, Colo. She had a passion for helping people. She is survived by her husband, Douglas; two boys, Michael and Christopher (Tabitha); three grandchildren, Kayla, Alex and Addison; sisters, Sue and Linda; brothers, Larry, David, Bob and Dan. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Peggy; father, Emil, and her brother, Dale.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019