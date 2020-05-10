Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date

Connie Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Thomas Obituary
Connie Elizabeth Thomas,
80, passed away May 5, 2020. She is survived by her son, Aaron Thomas; niece, Paige Thomas; daughter-in-law, Michelle Thomas; and grandson, Dismas Grano. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Thomas; and her parents, Leo and Mildred Yack. Connie worked as a psychiatric nurse at the Colorado State Hospital for over 20 years working in both the Youth and Super Max programs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is planned for later in the summer after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences, TGMccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -