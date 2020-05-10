|
|
Connie Elizabeth Thomas,
- 80, passed away May 5, 2020. She is survived by her son, Aaron Thomas; niece, Paige Thomas; daughter-in-law, Michelle Thomas; and grandson, Dismas Grano. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Thomas; and her parents, Leo and Mildred Yack. Connie worked as a psychiatric nurse at the Colorado State Hospital for over 20 years working in both the Youth and Super Max programs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is planned for later in the summer after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences, TGMccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020