Connie E. Zupancic, 97,
- of Pueblo, died on Oct. 17, 2019. Funeral services, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the T.G. McCarthy Funeral Chapel. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home. Burial, Mount-ain View Cemetery. A Pueblo resident since childhood, Connie graduated from Central High School. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a homemaker and retired employee of the Colo-rado State Hospital. Surviving are daughters, Barbara (John) Overton of Indianola, Iowa, and Nancy (Buddy) Frank of Pueblo.; six grandchildren, Bruce (Sable) Overton of Las Vegas, Nev., Julie (Michael) Stefko of Dallas, Texas, Derek (Jennifer) Overton of Indianola, Iowa, John (Jessica) Frank of Pue-blo, James Frank of Pue-blo and Jesse (Katrina) Frank of Longmont.; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019