Connie Zupancic Obituary
Connie E. Zupancic,
97, of
Pueblo, died on Oct. 17, 2019. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the T.G. McCarthy Funeral Chapel. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home. Burial is in Mountain View Cemetery. A Pueblo resident since childhood, Connie graduated from Central High School. She was a loving mother and grand-mother, homemaker and retired employee of the Colorado State Hospital. Surviving are daughters, Barbara (John) Overton ofIndianola, Iowa, and Nancy (Buddy) Frank of Pueblo; six grandchildren, Bruce (Sable) Over-ton of Las Vegas, Nev., Julie (Michael) Stefko of Dallas, Texas, Derek (Jennifer) Overton of Indianola, Iowa, John (Jessica) Frank of Pue-blo, James Frank of Pue-blo and Jesse (Katrina) Frankof Longmont; and 13 great-grandchildren.
For online condolences and obituary, visit tgmccarthy.com. Memorials may be donated to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 21, 2019
