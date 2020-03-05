|
|
Conrad "Mike" Michael
63. Sunrise, Feb. 19, 1957 - Sunset, Feb. 26, 2020. Per his request cremation has taken place. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith," 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Preceded in death by his parents, Lucas, Elviera Cordova; sister, Tillie; niece, Deanna; and the love of his life his wife, Liz. Survived by his loving family, Veronica (Dave) Leyva, Gene Cordova, Yvonne (James) Abeyta, Edward (Rose) Cordova, Sherry (Ken) Vigil; loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends and the love he had for his spirtual family. Mike's happiness was sharing the Gospel with everyone he spoke to and sharing time with his loving family and his spirtual family. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. March 9, Imperial Funeral Home. Officiating service will be by teacher, Ray Martinez and pastor, Joe Guererro.
- Cordova,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020