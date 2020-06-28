Constance Ivan

Constance T. (Connie) Ivan
The family of Constance T. (Connie) Ivan celebrates the life of their mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend! Connie passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Primrose Retirement Center in Pueblo, which had been her home for the last seven years. She was born in Pulaski, Wis., on July 23, 1930, and moved to Colorado in the early 1950s. She was working as an administrative assistant in the athletic department at Colorado College when she met her future husband, Ron, and they married on Dec. 30, 1952. Their union produced six children, Mary Jo (Randy) Pocius, Judy (Tania Gar-cia) Ivan, Prim (Robin) Ivan, Ron Jr. (Alysia) Ivan, Steve (Elaine) Ivan, and John (Sue) Ivan, who survive her. In addition, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends who were dearly loved. Her parents, husband and other family members preceded her in death. Connie, also affectionately known as "Slammer or Slam" to her family because of her ability to hit a long drive off the tee box, was first and foremost a woman of faith, and her family was most important in her life. She was strong, patient, kind, caring and classy. She never failed to thank those who helped her, and always said, "I love you." We will remember the phone calls on our birthday, the large family gatherings for the holidays, the support and personal memories each of us have of Connie and her famous chili! We were blessed with a beautiful mother who was an example to us all by her strength in adversity. Our family would like to thank the Primrose Community for its compassion and care, and also Erin at Sangre de Cristo Hospice for her support in helping us care for our mother till the end. The family requests no food or flowers please. Private services will be held. Remembrances can be shared in care of the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Connie's name to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Pueblo. We love and miss you, Mom, but know that you are at home, enjoying the vision of God forever. Rest in Peace. Online condolences may be offered at tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.