passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29 at her home in Pueblo. Born June 7, 1927, in Pueblo to Estella Sachers. Connie and her twin sis- ter, Pamelia, grew up in the area, getting married in a joint ceremony in 1946. Both couples returned to the same church in 2006 for a 60th anniversary party. Connie was known for her impeccable memory, amazing wedding cakes and her ability to cook up bountiful holiday meals without any claimed effort. People instantly loved her. She and her husband, Carl Arthur "Doc" Blanchard, had a group of friends, as close family, with whom they would share coffee every morning, dinner and poker every Friday night and frequent potlucks. They often traveled to- gether as a group, too, driving in a caravan to visit nearly every state in the Union. She is survived by her husband of 73 years; their son, Rodney (Janice); eight grand-children and eight great-grandchildren. She was welcomed into heaven by her sister, Pam Thacker; and two daughters, Susan Blanchard and Jalynn "Jay" Campion. The family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice for its exemplary care. Please consider a memorial donation to Sun-crest Hospice of Colo-rado Pueblo. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Primrose Retirement Community of Pueblo, 5055 Outlook Blvd. Service, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel, 5450 W. Highway 78.
