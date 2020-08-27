Corrine Stella Vigil Tafoya was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Salida, Colo., and died May 22, 2022, in Pueblo, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe D. and Josephine Vigil; a daughter, Marlene Tafoya; sisters, Agnes (Nick) Luna, Nancy (Art) Gutierrez, Sally (Leo) Zamarripa; and brother, Gilbert Vigil. Corrine is survived by her children, Coleen (Kevin) Kiley, Norman Tafoya and Sherry (Jeff) Ross. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grand-children; her brother, Bernie (Allison) Vigil; and sister-in-law, Mary Vigil; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. She will have a private service and will be laid to rest in a cemetery in San Luis Valley.



