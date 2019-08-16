Home

COURTNEY HANNAH BRAZIL

Add a Memory
COURTNEY HANNAH BRAZIL In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Courtney Hannah Brazil
On Her 19th Birthday

Your Birthday arrives
year after year.
We always celebrate
though you are not here.
It's strange, but true
and maybe sounds wrong
But I still sing to you
the Birthday song.

I sing it out loud
as though you're still here.
I smile at the memories
and wish you were near.
To see your face
to hug you once more
To hear your voice
is what I wish for.

I hope that you hear me
as I believe that you do
And know just how much
I am missing you.
Though years may pass
your memory will stay
As near and as dear
As it is every day.

Happy Birthday
in Heaven!
We love and miss you,
Dad, Mom, Nicolle, Brooke, Kyle and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 16, 2019
