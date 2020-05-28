|
|
Cub DeWayne Orcutt, 86,
- passed away May 19, 2020, at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Rocky Ford. He was born on Nov. 10, 1933, in Yoder, Colo., to James Virgil and Freida Margaret (Thompson) Orcutt. Cub went to the Army reserve for two years then he went into the Navy for four years during the Korean War. He drove semi-trucks for over 56 years. He drove every kind of semi-truck from the old with no heat, but Kenworth was his fav-orite truck. Cub was a very hard worker and loved being outdoors working on the yard or his John Deere tractor. He collected anything John Deere and his home was filled with collect-ables. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing horse- shoes, which he was very good at, visiting and spen-ding time with his family and friends and spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Ruby of the Manzanola home; sons, CD (Tina) Orcutt of Azel, Texas; Jesse (Brenda) Orcutt of Greeley, Colo.; daughters, Robin (Steve) Tru-jillo of Pueblo; RaeLynne (Charlie) Patterson of Windsor, Colo.; 13 grand-children and 30 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob (Doris) Orcutt of Arizona; Dallas (Claudia) Allee of Rifle, Colo., and Jim (Irene) Orcutt of Jeffersonville, Ky.; sister, Dorcus Shnieder of Canon City, Colo.; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Walter (Liz) Fairchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vergia Stacy; and former wife, Tereasa Moore Orcutt. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the home of Cub and Ruby in Manzanola with Pastor John Dell of the First Christian Church in Rocky Ford officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 28, 2020