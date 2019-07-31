Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Joseph Church
1145 S Aspen Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church

Cupert Lira

Add a Memory
Cupert Lira Obituary
Cupert Patrick Lira Sr.,
68, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Velasquez; father, Cupertino Lira; stepfather, Hilbert Hijar; and in-laws, Joe and Lizzie Bernal. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ellen Lira; children, Cupert (Donna) Lira Jr., Amanda Lira and Brian Lira; grandchildren, Marcus, Jacob and David Lira; sibling, Lorraine (Jim) Coggins; his beloved dog, Chica; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cupert was an avid Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed visiting Cripple Creek. He enjoyed fishing and camping and was extremely proud of his green thumb and gardening. The passion of his life was spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Chica. Cupert will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cupert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.