- 68, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Velasquez; father, Cupertino Lira; stepfather, Hilbert Hijar; and in-laws, Joe and Lizzie Bernal. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ellen Lira; children, Cupert (Donna) Lira Jr., Amanda Lira and Brian Lira; grandchildren, Marcus, Jacob and David Lira; sibling, Lorraine (Jim) Coggins; his beloved dog, Chica; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cupert was an avid Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed visiting Cripple Creek. He enjoyed fishing and camping and was extremely proud of his green thumb and gardening. The passion of his life was spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Chica. Cupert will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019