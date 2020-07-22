1/1
Cynthia E. Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia E. Mills, 71, of Pueblo, passed away July 19, 2020. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
7195435611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
This wonderful and gracious woman was my friend and brilliant in all ways. She is organizing and training spirits in the afterlife as we speak.
And I KNOW she is reaping the wonderful rewards of a life fully lived.
Georgia Woodworth
Friend
July 22, 2020
Cindy was one of the most generous and gifted persons I have ever met in my life. She was brilliant, insightful and determined. I loved her to the moon and back.
Taraz Martinez
Family
July 22, 2020
Cindy in her ceremonial dress.
I knew Cindy for many years as a member of our community as an Elder, teacher, cermonialist, and friend. She was warm, wise, and beloved by many. She was always there to lend her support and guidance when I need help. Cindy was amazing in the breath of knowledge and wisdom she acquired over the years as well as being an outstanding poet, drummer, dancer and artist. She never let her physical limitations hold her back. She was a fascinating, powerful woman with a huge heart who loved her family, friends and community. We all benefited from having her in our lives.
Ariann Thomas
Friend
July 22, 2020
It was an honor knowing Cynthia. She was truly blessed with Spiritual and Musical Creativity, and shared these blessings with many people, including many living in difficult and challenging conditions. Her Love, Kindness and Selfless Energy will be missed and felt for years to come. Our sincere condolences to her family

To-quer Shin-ab
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved