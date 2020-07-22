I knew Cindy for many years as a member of our community as an Elder, teacher, cermonialist, and friend. She was warm, wise, and beloved by many. She was always there to lend her support and guidance when I need help. Cindy was amazing in the breath of knowledge and wisdom she acquired over the years as well as being an outstanding poet, drummer, dancer and artist. She never let her physical limitations hold her back. She was a fascinating, powerful woman with a huge heart who loved her family, friends and community. We all benefited from having her in our lives.

Ariann Thomas

Friend