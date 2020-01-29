|
|
born on Nov. 16, 1955, in Milwaukee, Wis. Cynthia passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. in Palm Springs, Calif. at the age of 64 due to cardiac arrest. Cindi is survived by her parents, siblings, six children, 11 grandchildren and one-great grandchild. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Romero Family Funeral Home, 110 Cleveland St., Pueblo, CO 81004. There will be a dinner afterward to celebrate her life.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020