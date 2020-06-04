Dale Bandy
10/26/1936 - 05/31/2020
Dale Wayne Bandy, 83, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Pueblo. Dale was born Oct. 26, 1936, to Willard and Florence (Tuttle) Bandy. Dale Bandy and Sarah Gerten were married on June 21, 1958, and remained dedicated to each other until her death on Dec. 21, 2019. Dale is survived by four children, Susan (Bill) Graham of Marietta, Ga., Robin Bandy of Phoenix, Ariz., Jill (Pete) Gomez of Pueblo, Colo., and Scott (Ginger) Bandy of Matheson, Colo.; a sister, Jane (Noel) Decalb of Lincoln, Neb; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

