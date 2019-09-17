|
|
Dale A. Davis, 75, of La
- Veta, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
- Preceded in death by wife, Rosemary; father, Bud Davis; brother, George Houghton. Survived by children, Tammy (Terry) Root, Heidi (Tim) Tunink, Heath (Michelle) Andreatta; grandkids, Rachelle and Kaleb Andreatta; mother, Lila Houghton; brothers, Tim (Joyce) Davis, Bill (Margaret) Davis, Doug (MaryLou Scott) Houghton, and Jean (Ted) Noutko, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing, 9a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Boies- Ortega Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1 p.m. at La Veta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to La Veta EMS.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 17, 2019