Dale L. Woods

Dale L. Woods Obituary
Dale L. Woods, 89,
passed away Dec. 3, 2019. He is survived by his children, Betty Parker, George (Talca) Woods, Sharon (Robert) Alderman, Diana Woods, Dale Woods Jr., Bert (Jeanetta) Woods, Stephanie (Robert) Pitts, Donna Lepik, Becky (Robert) Woods-Rogers; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dale was preceded in death by three wives, 11 siblings and his parents. He was a founding member of Riverside Saddle Club and he worked for Public Service Co. for 37 years before retirement. Dale loved all his animals dearly. The family would like to express their gratitude to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their wonderful care of our father. We also are requesting that memorial contributions be made in lieu of food and flowers to hospice through the funeral home office. At his request, cremation with no services. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 8, 2019
Remember
