DALLAS HIJAR In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Dallas Hijar
July 19, 1947-
August 27, 2009








Ten years ago today her infectious smile left us...
It seems so unreal.
She was such a gracious presence to all
that knew her.
We all loved and were loved by her in so many ways, beyond words.
Your influence on so many people, your inner strength, endurance, faith and grace never faded no matter the circumstance. You continue to live through the memories of each person
on whom you had such a profound impact.
As the attributes we saw in you continue to guide us, you will always be loved and missed.
Richard, Vanessa,
her family and friends

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 27, 2019
