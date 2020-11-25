1/1
Damon T. Clark Jr.
Damon T. Clark Jr., 71, entered the king-dom of Heaven on Nov. 22, 2020. He was born in Pueblo to Damon and Margaret Clark. Damon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy Clark; son, Brice (Tracy) Clark; daughter, Kimbre (Jay) Hardy; his precious grandchildren, Briley, Addiley, Jay and Summer; brother, David (Debbie) Clark; and sister-in-law, Karen (Wayne) Doerr. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Daniel Clark. A lifetime Pueblo resident, he graduated from East High School and SCSC. For 41 years, he worked as an engineer and manager for public utilities. Damon was a Boy Scout leader, a JA instructor, and heavily involved in the Red Cross and United Way. Damon loved his cabin, working on cars and spending time with his family. Private family service will be lives-treamed, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at www.montgomerysteward.com/obits/damon-t-clark-2/ Friends are invited to attend graveside service, approximately 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Enter west Acero Avenue entrance. Please follow COVID protocols . In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to Pueblo United Way. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
