Damon T. Clark Jr.,
71, entered the king-dom of Heaven on Nov. 22, 2020. He was born in Pueblo to Damon and Margaret Clark. Damon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy Clark; son, Brice (Tracy) Clark; daughter, Kimbre (Jay) Hardy; his precious grandchildren, Briley, Addiley, Jay and Summer; brother, David (Debbie) Clark; and sister-in-law, Karen (Wayne) Doerr. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Daniel Clark. A lifetime Pueblo resident, he graduated from East High School and SCSC. For 41 years, he worked as an engineer and manager for public utilities. Damon was a Boy Scout leader, a JA instructor, and heavily involved in the Red Cross and United Way. Damon loved his cabin, working on cars and spending time with his family. Private family service will be lives-treamed, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at www.montgomerysteward.com/obits/damon-t-clark-2/
Friends are invited to attend graveside service, approximately 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Enter west Acero Avenue entrance. Please follow COVID protocols . In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to Pueblo United Way. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com