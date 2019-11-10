|
- 44, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 23, 1975. He is survived by his mother, Sandy Smith; stepfather, Tony Smith; father, Herman Trotter; children, Ashley and Devin Michael; siblings, Leon Penny, Scott Penny and Cameron Trotter (Sarah). He was a gentle giant and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial service, 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019