Home

POWERED BY

Damon Trotter


10/23/1975 - 11/02/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Damon Trotter Obituary
Damon Jennell Trotter,
44, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 23, 1975. He is survived by his mother, Sandy Smith; stepfather, Tony Smith; father, Herman Trotter; children, Ashley and Devin Michael; siblings, Leon Penny, Scott Penny and Cameron Trotter (Sarah). He was a gentle giant and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial service, 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Damon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -