Dan Helman

Dan F. Helman,
64, of Port Townsend, Wash., and formerly of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Lamont Owen "Satch" Helman and stepfather, James McKelvey. Dan is survived by his mother, Virginia McKelvey; step-mother, Linda Boone; siblings, Sharon (John Foley) Morrone, Terese (Marc) DeCoster, Georgia Ann (Dave) Ander-son, George (Debbie) Morrone, Nancy (Craig Beede) McKelvey and Nichol (Jeff) Gorman; nieces and nephews, George Marc, Chelsea (Tim), Elana (Mickey), Monica, Jeffrey, Clara, Kayla (Robin), Danya, Madison and Breanna; close family member, Marva Morrone; good friend, Christian Gruye and the crew of the 1909 M/V Lotus; as well as many extended family and friends. Dan earned two master's degrees from the University of Washington majoring in Data Processing and Oceanography. He enjoyed reading, marine life and wooden boats. He served as Head Stew-ard and the CFO since 2004 for the M/V Lotus Foundation, in Seattle, Wash. Dan always had a story to tell and he was a very kind and loving man who impacted many lives. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to the M/V Lotus Foundation by visiting www.mvlotus.org
