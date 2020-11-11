Daniel Abeyta,
64, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Aug. 12, 1956, to Emiterio and Epifania (Jaquez) Abeyta. He was preceded in death by his father, Emiterio; twin brothers; in-laws, Manuel Sandoval and Helen Whatley. Daniel served in the United States Marines. He was an excellent musician, very well known throughout the Pueblo Community. He enjoyed fishing, and was a big Denver Broncos fan. He was an exceptional Grandpo and loved his family, who was the world to him. Daniel is survived by his wife of 42 years Mary "Ida" Abeyta; his mother, Epifania Abeyta; his children, Bernadine (Josh) Maes, Eddie (Brandy) Cordova, Christine (Jose) Arroyo, Carmilita Aveitia, Christopher Cordova and Leroy (Monica) Cordova; siblings, Charles (Virgi-nia) Abeyta, Enedine (Joseph) Medina, Ralph (Lynda) Abeyta, Myra (Joe) Diaz and Steve (Anita) Abeyta; 22 grand-children; 17 great-grand-children, several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Private family ervice. Interment, Fort Lyons National Cemetery, Las Animas. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com
.