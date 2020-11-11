1/1
Daniel Abeyta
08/12/1956 - 11/08/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Abeyta, 64, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Aug. 12, 1956, to Emiterio and Epifania (Jaquez) Abeyta. He was preceded in death by his father, Emiterio; twin brothers; in-laws, Manuel Sandoval and Helen Whatley. Daniel served in the United States Marines. He was an excellent musician, very well known throughout the Pueblo Community. He enjoyed fishing, and was a big Denver Broncos fan. He was an exceptional Grandpo and loved his family, who was the world to him. Daniel is survived by his wife of 42 years Mary "Ida" Abeyta; his mother, Epifania Abeyta; his children, Bernadine (Josh) Maes, Eddie (Brandy) Cordova, Christine (Jose) Arroyo, Carmilita Aveitia, Christopher Cordova and Leroy (Monica) Cordova; siblings, Charles (Virgi-nia) Abeyta, Enedine (Joseph) Medina, Ralph (Lynda) Abeyta, Myra (Joe) Diaz and Steve (Anita) Abeyta; 22 grand-children; 17 great-grand-children, several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Private family ervice. Interment, Fort Lyons National Cemetery, Las Animas. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved